WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Mississippi trigger law certified, Attorney General says

Latest News

Prior to Jan. 6, Giuliani said Trump would be going to the Capitol and "it's going to be...
Former White House aide recalls Giuliani talking before Jan. 6
Can a Mississippi Republican win reelection despite voting for Jan 6th Committee
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide, gave an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
CVS and Rite Aid announced the limiting purchases of emergency contraception due to an increase...
CVS, Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases following surge
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein