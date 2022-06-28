WLOX Careers
Jakson Reetz named Southern League Player of the Week

Biloxi Shuckers’ Catcher Jakson Reetz has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for...
Biloxi Shuckers' Catcher Jakson Reetz has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of June 21 through 27, as announced by Minor League Baseball.
By Garrett Greene
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - Biloxi Shuckers’ Catcher Jakson Reetz has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of June 21 through 27, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

During the week, Reetz slashed .391/.481/.783 /1.264 in six games with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, seven runs scored, three walks, a hit by pitch, and two fielding assists. The 26-year-old finished second in the Southern League in doubles, RBI, total bases, and third in OPS over the past week.

Reetz’s two home runs came in the first two games of a significant series vs the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers needed to win all six games in order to win the first half of the South Division. In the eighth inning of a tie game on Wednesday, Reetz clubbed a go-ahead solo home run to win the game for the Shuckers. He surpassed his 2019 home run total with the blast to set a new career-high (15).

The former third-round pick by the Washington Nationals recorded a hit in all six contests during the week. He tallied an extra-base hit in five of the six games and collected a pair of multi-hit games along the way.

For the season, Reetz is slashing .292/.410/.616/1.026 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 RBI, and 40 runs scored in 52 games. He currently is tied for the Southern League lead in home runs (15) and is the sole leader in slugging (.616), OPS (1.026) and HBP (14). Reetz is also second in on-base percentage, tied for third in RBI, tied for fourth in doubles, tied for sixth in total bases, and eighth in batting average. Reetz is the second Player of the Week honor for a Shuckers’ player this season behind Joey Wiemer.

The Shuckers begin a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park on Tuesday night. RHP Justin Bullock (0-1, 5.85) is scheduled to start in the opener while the M-Braves will counter with LHP Jared Shuster (4-7, 3.53) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

