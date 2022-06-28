Firework tents expecting a busy week for Fourth of July

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fourth of July is around the corner, and firework tents have already seen an increase in the number of customers.

Barbara Wilson owns Wilson Fireworks in Ocean Springs. This time of year, lines to buy fireworks are long, especially on July 4.

“They’re starting to come in more and more. The last two days are always the busiest. We always have long lines on Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, she sees around 500 customers during the holiday. Most of her customers wait until the last minute to buy explosives because they can’t help but blow them up as soon as they get them.

Heaven Blake and Daylan Aronson stopped by to buy sparklers and roman candles. Like many people on the Coast, they are spending the holiday at the beach.

“It was a lot of fun. They had great big ones and they made pictures of hearts in the sky and like French fries, I think. It was cool,” Blake said.

For safety reasons, Wilson advises customers not to drink when handling fireworks.

“We have come up with a solution. We have two different cakes. One is two minutes, and one is three minutes. When you are done with everything else, you can do your grand finale in two or three minutes. You can sit down and have your beer then,” Wilson said.

Wilson Fireworks sells packages ranging from $15 to $150.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.