Few storms tonight. More rain possible this week.

It’s been another hot and humid day, and there have been a few storms around the area. Some showers and storms will linger this evening. However, not everyone will see rain. It will stay warm and humid with lows only in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, and it will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. There will be plenty of moisture to work with this week, so scattered showers and storms are possible again on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There are three areas we’re watching in the tropics. An area of low pressure over the Northwest Gulf has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression. It is moving westward, and away from Mississippi. It will likely bring more rain to Coastal Texas by the middle of the week. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is near the Lesser Antilles, and it will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie before reaching the Caribbean. It is expected to move westward into Central America by the weekend. It is not a threat to the Gulf. Finally, there is another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance for development. At this point, it’s not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.