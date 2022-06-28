WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FDA advisers debate updating COVID-19 booster shots for fall

FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Government advisers debated Tuesday if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall -- and exactly how best to update it to fight a virus that surely will change even more by then.

“That’s the problem -- we’re being asked to more or less have a crystal ball today,” said Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan, who heads the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee.

Current COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives globally and those used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death -- especially after a booster dose. But their ability to block infection markedly dropped when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.

Pfizer and Moderna tested shots updated to better match the omicron that surged over the winter, but that first mutant has disappeared -- replaced by its genetically distinct relatives. The two newest omicron cousins, called BA.4 and BA.5, now make up about half of U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That makes for a tough decision on how to tweak the shot recipe, and “our goal is to have the best possible match” to blunt an expected COVID-19 surge this fall and winter, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said Tuesday.

While people vaccinated and boosted have good protection against COVID-19′s worst outcomes, it has slipped some, said CDC epidemiologist Heather Scobie, describing an increase in omicron-sparked hospitalizations among older adults.

Only about half of vaccinated Americans ever got that all-important booster. And while a second booster that’s recommended for people 50 and older again restores protection, only a quarter of those eligible have gotten one. Authorities hope an updated booster for fall might entice more interest.

So what’s the evidence for a recipe change? Among the evidence Tuesday:

-- Both Moderna and Pfizer found what scientists call “bivalent” shots -- a combination of the original vaccine plus omicron protection -- substantially boosted levels of antibodies capable of fighting that variant, more than simply giving another regular dose. Many scientists favor the combination approach because it preserves the original vaccines’ proven benefits, which include some cross-protection against other mutants that have cropped up during the pandemic.

Both companies found the tweaked shots also boosted antibodies against BA.4 and BA.5 but not nearly as many.

-- Pfizer and its partner BioNTech also are offering up an omicron-only shot. Also in animal testing is vaccine further tweaked to match BA.4 and BA.5.

-- A third company, Novavax, is awaiting FDA authorization of a more traditional kind of COVID-19 vaccine, protein-based shots. It argued that a booster of its regular vaccine promises a good immune response against the new omicron mutants.

Another issue: Advisers to the World Health Organization recently said that omicron-tweaked shots may be beneficial as a booster rather than a replacement for first vaccinations — because they should increase the breadth of people’s protection against multiple variants.

“We don’t want the world to lose confidence in vaccines that are currently available,” said Dr. Kanta Subbarao, a virologist who chairs that WHO committee.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Mississippi trigger law certified, Attorney General says

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found...
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Trump's chief of staff, described the leadup to Jan. 6 and the West...
Former Trump White House aide testifies at surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing