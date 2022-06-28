A/C unit repair teams extra busy after recent heat wave

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We caught up with the team at Foster’s Heating and Air as they were putting in a de-humidifier in the attic of a Biloxi home. They’re going to come back in the fall and revamp the entire air conditioning and heating unit that’s been there for ages.

“You’re looking at 140-150 degrees in the attic with no air blowing on you,” said Shawn Sullivan about last week’s triple digit temperatures and working in attics.

As you can imagine, this team and others have been very busy lately.

“We’re swamped. Our people are working all they can do. You have to help people because they can’t take this heat,” said Mike Foster.

He said one way to help is to change those air filers every 30 days, and when you’re outside cutting the grass, try to keep the clippings away from the unit.

“Because a lot of times that grass gets in the coils, and that may drop the efficiency 10-15%. Around your outside unit, pour some ant poison around the base because those ants can get in there and they can shut the machine down through the contactor,” Foster added.

He said treat your A/C unit just like you would any other appliance.

“You wouldn’t get in your car and drive 100,000 miles without checking your oil pressure, tires, belts and hoses. When WLOX says the low at night is going to be 80, I know we’re in for a rough morning the next day,” he said.

