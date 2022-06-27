Scrapin’ the Coast hosts its final day for eventful weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The epic Scrapin’ the Coast weekend has come to a close.

For 20 years, the annual event has brought more folks to the Coast each year.

Jackson Bertran said he comes with his family each year.

“I’ve always been up to cars and trucks. I also always ask my dad, ‘Can we go on a ride?’” Bertran said.

The 11-year-old said his favorite car is Flashback because of its designs and color.

Bertran said it took time to get the car moving and personalized for the event. His father Andre Bertran said aside from spending time with his kids, he loves seeing how creative the cars can get.

“It brings a bunch of people out that likes to customize their vehicles, show off their personalities. It’s one of the greatest things out there,” he said.

From flickering lights to huge wheels out of this world, the car enthusiasts are going for the gold.

Megan and Steven Collis said it’s their first time coming to the event and traveled from Florida. Even though the road trip took more than eight hours, they said the drive was worth it.

“It’s great to have the people together. Everybody with similar interests, cars, trucks, it doesn’t matter. It keeps the new generations involved in it,” Collis said.

