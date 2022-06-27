WLOX Careers
Old Fort Bayou Bridge closing nightly for maintenance

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mark M. Seymour Senior Memorial Bridge, otherwise known as the Old Fort Bayou Bridge, will be closing routinely nightly for maintenance starting Sunday night.

The bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. leading up to Friday morning.

Detour signage will be in place to direct motorists in the area.

