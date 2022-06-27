Memorial service announced for K-9 shot and killed in line of duty

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Pascagoula Police Department announced that a memorial service will be held in honor of Officer Exo, a K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

The service will take place on Friday, July 1st at the Pascagoula Senior Center, located at 1912 Live Oak Avenue. Officer Exo’s ashes will be escorted from Mobile, Ala. to Pascagoula, and services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

