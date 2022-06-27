WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Memorial service announced for K-9 shot and killed in line of duty

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Pascagoula Police Department announced that a memorial service will be held in honor of Officer Exo, a K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty

The service will take place on Friday, July 1st at the Pascagoula Senior Center, located at 1912 Live Oak Avenue. Officer Exo’s ashes will be escorted from Mobile, Ala. to Pascagoula, and services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

traffic alert
Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays
At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead
All eastbound lanes of US 90 east of MS 63 are currently blocked following a crash. Westbound...
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 90E East of MS 63, US 90W at Orange Grove Rd.
Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs
According to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, the average daily traffic count in 2019...
Fatal wrecks on Tucker Road in Latimer cause folks to lobby for more streetlights

Latest News

The group made their way eastwards from the Golden Nugget in Biloxi towards Alabama.
Old Glory Relay shows support for American veterans
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.26.22
Scattered storms and not as hot this week
The group made their way eastwards from the Golden Nugget in Biloxi towards Alabama.
Old Glory Relay shows support for American veterans
They've sponsored more than 50 pro-life billboards across 16 states.
St. James Catholic Church designs pro-life car tags