WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Louisiana judge blocks trigger law enforcement of statewide abortion ban

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has blocked the enforcement of a statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, along with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Ellie Schilling, filed a petition requesting emergency relief from Louisiana’s “trigger law” in regards to abortion on behalf of the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport.

Since the Supreme Court of the United States announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, Louisiana’s “trigger law” went into effect, meaning abortion immediately became illegal in the state. The filing includes a request for a temporary restraining order of the enforcement of the law so clinics can resume providing abortions and patients can access the procedure.

The clinic’s administrator, Kathaleen Pittman, and Medical Students for Choice are also listed as plaintiffs in the petition. They are challenging the constitutionality of the “vague” trigger law, saying it’s impossible to tell whether any of the trigger laws are in effect, and if so, which ones, and what conduct would be prohibited, including what exceptions exist for doctors performing abortions to save a pregnant person’s life.

“There is tremendous urgency around this petition and emergency motion as the Dobbs decision has precipitated a tidal wave of canceled appointments and the withdrawal of critical services in states with trigger laws throughout the nation, perhaps none more so than in Louisiana where the trigger laws are immediately effective,” said a statement from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sent the below response to the latest news:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead
traffic alert
Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Mississippi trigger law certified, Attorney General says
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
WATCH: Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
Cities all across the coast are planning their very own celebrations leading up to and on the...
WHERE TO WATCH: 4th of July fireworks on the coast
COVID hospitalizations in MS have been steadily on the rise over the past month.
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Mississippi; MSDH urges boosters and use of treatments
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score