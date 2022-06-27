WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re driving down Highway 53 in Hancock County and you see a giant watermelon on the side of the road...don’t be alarmed. It’s supposed to be there.

The big melon is part of a much bigger picture for one local family.

The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran by all women.

“So my nieces, there are six of them, and their grandparents, Vonnie Ladner and Ernest Ladner. They wanted to teach the girls about entrepreneurship, teamwork, responsibility, so they involved the girls every summer for the last four years in watermelon operation, and they start from beginning, planning, plowing through the end to selling and the entire process,” said Brooke Ladner. “They do this on the weekends and in the evenings, and it gives them an opportunity to socialize with the public and get them out from behind their screens, which is good for all kids these days.”

With the Fourth of July coming up, Girls Grown Watermelon is hoping business will be juicy. After each sale, the Ladner Ladies tell customers to “have a sweet day.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

traffic alert
Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays
At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead
All eastbound lanes of US 90 east of MS 63 are currently blocked following a crash. Westbound...
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 90E East of MS 63, US 90W at Orange Grove Rd.
Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs
According to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, the average daily traffic count in 2019...
Fatal wrecks on Tucker Road in Latimer cause folks to lobby for more streetlights

Latest News

For 20 years, the annual event has brought more folks to the Coast each year.
Scrapin’ the Coast hosts its final day for eventful weekend
The Mark M. Seymour Senior Memorial Bridge, otherwise known as the Old Fort Bayou Bridge, will...
Old Fort Bayou Bridge closing nightly for maintenance
The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
Memorial service announced for K-9 shot and killed in line of duty
The group made their way eastwards from the Golden Nugget in Biloxi towards Alabama.
Old Glory Relay shows support for American veterans