Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re driving down Highway 53 in Hancock County and you see a giant watermelon on the side of the road...don’t be alarmed. It’s supposed to be there.

The big melon is part of a much bigger picture for one local family.

The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran by all women.

“So my nieces, there are six of them, and their grandparents, Vonnie Ladner and Ernest Ladner. They wanted to teach the girls about entrepreneurship, teamwork, responsibility, so they involved the girls every summer for the last four years in watermelon operation, and they start from beginning, planning, plowing through the end to selling and the entire process,” said Brooke Ladner. “They do this on the weekends and in the evenings, and it gives them an opportunity to socialize with the public and get them out from behind their screens, which is good for all kids these days.”

With the Fourth of July coming up, Girls Grown Watermelon is hoping business will be juicy. After each sale, the Ladner Ladies tell customers to “have a sweet day.”

