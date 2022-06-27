WLOX Careers
Few showers linger tonight. More chances for rain this week.

Decent chances for rain this week
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Many of us didn’t see rain today, but a few showers and storms will linger this evening. It will stay warm and humid. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning.

We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Tuesday. Some of us could get heavy downpours, but others of us won’t see any rain. It’ll be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It’ll be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There are three areas we’re watching in the tropics. An area of low pressure over the Northwest Gulf has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression. It is moving westward, and away from Mississippi. It will likely bring more rain to Coastal Texas by the middle of the week. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is in the Central Atlantic, and it will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie before reaching the Caribbean. It is expected to move westward into Central America by the weekend. It is not a threat to the Gulf. Finally, there is another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance for development. At this point, it’s not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

