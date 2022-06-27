WLOX Careers
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Mississippi; MSDH urges boosters and use of treatments

COVID hospitalizations in MS have been steadily on the rise over the past month.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi COVID cases have steadily been on the rise in the last few weeks, but increased hospitalizations from the disease may prove greater cause for concern.

According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s State Health Officer, there are now over 200 patients in Mississippi hospitals with COVID. A handful of counties have now transitioned to “higher risk” statuses.

Counties highlighted in orange represent "higher risk" status.
Dr. Dobbs explained in a video posted Monday that the minority of Mississippians have received a booster shot, and that these numbers are especially threatening to older age groups. He says that it’s important to consider getting boosted as this next wave of COVID sets in.

A large number of Mississippians still have not received booster shots.
Another issue, according to Dr. Dobbs, is that the vast majority of Mississippians aren’t receiving the COVID treatments they may need once infected with the disease. He urges that anyone 65 and older or those with any chronic medical condition should be considered for treatments like Paxlovid, monoclonals, and molnupiravir.

“Especially Paxlovid and some of the monoclonal antibodies have been shown to be 90% effective at preventing death or hospitalization,” Dr. Dobbs said. “These are treatments that have been woefully underutilized in the state of Mississippi. So please, if you think you have COVID or if you might have COVID, get tested and talk to your doctor or clinic about treatment.”

In addition to getting boosted, tested, and utilizing treatment options, Dr. Dobbs encourages all, but especially those 65 and older and those with serious medical conditions, to wear masks in public and keep COVID tests available at home. At-home COVID tests are available here and will be more readily available locally in the coming weeks, according to Dr. Dobbs.

