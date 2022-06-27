WLOX Careers
Charges upgraded for suspect accused of fatally shooting Pascagoula K9

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36
Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Charges have been upgraded for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Pascagoula K9 officer.

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 33, is now charged with murder in the death of Christopher Joiner.

Joiner was shot in the Helena community on June 23 around 3:30 p.m. The 52-year-old was taken to the USA Medical Center in Mobile, where he died June 24.

Thursday night, officers and Pascagoula K9 Exo searched for Robinson in a wooded area of Helena. Authorities said Robinson shot at Exo’s handler, hitting Exo twice in the chest. Officers returned fire, wounding Robinson. Robinson was hospitalized and released over the weekend to the Jackson County jail with no bond.

Exo died at an emergency vet in Mobile.

Robinson is also held on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case since officers were involved in the shooting.

The K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson, who was fleeing from the police.
The K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson, who was fleeing from the police.(Pascagoula Police Department)

