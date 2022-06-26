SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade leaves LGBTQ community concern

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade has left people from the LGBTQ community questioning whether the decision will lead to other bans.

During the 4th Annual Gulf Coast Pride Day, several people expressed their concern with the ruling triggering other decisions like bans on same sex marriage.

Max Fritz and Amy Pottr attended the event with other community members. They said this ruling was not only an attack against women but an attack against every gender.

“It’s an umbrella ruling that protects same sex marriage, queer adoption, same sex marriage, birth control and contraceptives,” Fritz said.

Jennifer Crosslin was at the event helping people register to vote. She said it is extremely important for the LGBTQ community to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Clearly our politicians are making decisions that impact people’s lives, their rights, their dignity, what they can and cannot do. Just like we seen with Roe v. Wade being overturned,” Crosslin said.

The ruling is expected to lead several states to ban abortion. Omar Hasain said it is irrational for the government officials to make decisions on Women’s bodies.

“It’s a dumb decision because how can a government control a women’s body. It’s dumb,” Hasain said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.