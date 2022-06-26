WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court...
The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado is being investigated as a possible arson, police in Longmont said.

The fire at Life Choices was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and said abortion laws would be decided by the states.

The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.” On the concrete porch were the words “bans off our bodies.”

The building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage.

Life Choices is a “Christ-centered ministry” that offers free services related to pregnancy and sexual health, information on reversing the effects of abortion pills and post-abortion support for guilt, shame, anxiety and depression, according to its website.

Life Choices executive director Kathy Roberts said the center is devastated and stunned “by this frightening act of vandalism.” The attack, she said, affects people who need support, such as pregnancy tests, parenting classes and financial assistance, the Times-Call reported.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance video and forward any relevant video to police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

traffic alert
Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays
At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead
All eastbound lanes of US 90 east of MS 63 are currently blocked following a crash. Westbound...
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 90E East of MS 63, US 90W at Orange Grove Rd.
Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs
According to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, the average daily traffic count in 2019...
Fatal wrecks on Tucker Road in Latimer cause folks to lobby for more streetlights

Latest News

The group made their way eastwards from the Golden Nugget in Biloxi towards Alabama.
Old Glory Relay shows support for American veterans
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
The overturn of Roe v. Wade prompts protests across the country.
Roe V. Wade: Protests across the country
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.26.22
Scattered storms and not as hot this week