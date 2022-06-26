WLOX Careers
Old Glory Relay shows support for American veterans

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rain didn’t stop a group of veterans from hitting the streets this morning.

The Old Glory Relay is a national movement started by the organization Team Red, White and Blue. The group made their way eastwards from the Golden Nugget in Biloxi towards Alabama. This is all part of a national effort to show support toward American veterans

Community Engagement Manager Jimmie Lucas says the volunteers will carry Old Glory along the way.

“We started off this morning,” Lucas said. “In total we have around 20 to 25 people right now. Different individuals started this morning and right now in Camp Shelby, north and forth Highway 49. Right here is the next point where different people are taking it over the bridge.”

Groups from all over the country will meet up in Birmingham, Ala. to take part in the 2022 World Games.

