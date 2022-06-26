WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As people in Biloxi and throughout the Gulf Coast avoid Highway 90 this weekend due to Scrapin’ the Coast, multiple wrecks are being reported on Interstate 10 Sunday morning.

In Jackson County, back ups are being reported on either side of the Highway 57 exit. Westbound lanes east of the highway are backed up to Gautier Vancleave Road, and a wreck in the eastbound lanes west of Highway 57 has the left blocked.

In Harrison County, traffic delays are being reported eastbound just west of the Cedar Lake Road exit.

Please allow extra time to reach your destination when traveling in these areas.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All eastbound lanes of US 90 east of MS 63 are currently blocked following a crash. Westbound...
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 90E East of MS 63, US 90W at Orange Grove Rd.
Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
Police in Miss. look into viral video of officer tasing man while handcuffed
A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified.
Bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. identified
According to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, the average daily traffic count in 2019...
Fatal wrecks on Tucker Road in Latimer cause folks to lobby for more streetlights

Latest News

Better chance for showers and storms today. Not quite as hot.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Teen summit held to find ways to help curb crime among youth
This weekend, that phrase and others were going out over the air waves across the nation and...
Amateur radio operators tune in vital network
LGBTQ community share their thoughts on abortion bans at the 4th Annual Gulf Coast Annual Pride...
SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade leaves LGBTQ community concern