Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As people in Biloxi and throughout the Gulf Coast avoid Highway 90 this weekend due to Scrapin’ the Coast, multiple wrecks are being reported on Interstate 10 Sunday morning.

In Jackson County, back ups are being reported on either side of the Highway 57 exit. Westbound lanes east of the highway are backed up to Gautier Vancleave Road, and a wreck in the eastbound lanes west of Highway 57 has the left blocked.

In Harrison County, traffic delays are being reported eastbound just west of the Cedar Lake Road exit.

Please allow extra time to reach your destination when traveling in these areas.

