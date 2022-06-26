More cloud cover today. Not quite as hot this week.

It’s still going to be hot and humid today, but we have a better chance for more cloud cover and rain. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tonight looks pretty calm, but warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. However, scattered showers and storms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening. We’ll have a decent chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday though Friday. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, high temps will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the Gulf has a low chance for development. As it moves westward near Texas, it could become a little more organized. At this time, it doesn’t look like much of a threat to South Mississippi. A tropical wave in the open Atlantic has a much better chance at becoming a tropical depression or storm. This will likely move into the Caribbean this week, and it could impact Central America. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

