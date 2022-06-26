Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County.

A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Brandon Drake Richards, a 28-year-old from Pascagoula, traveled across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 when it collided with a semi-truck traveling east. Richard received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

