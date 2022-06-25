WLOX Careers
Vandals hit Vermont Statehouse: ‘If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either’

Police report the Vermont Statehouse was vandalized early Saturday morning with broken windows...
Police report the Vermont Statehouse was vandalized early Saturday morning with broken windows and a message.(Montpelier Police Dept.)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Montpelier say a state building was vandalized Saturday when windows were broken and a message was painted outside the main door.

The Capitol Police reports the incident happened at the Vermont Statehouse at around 2 a.m. The vandals left the building with seven broken windows and a message: “If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either.”

The vandalism came in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion.

WCAX reports damages were estimated to be more than $25,000. The Statehouse was expected to open Saturday for its summer tour, but that has been postponed until Monday.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on the incident to contact the Capitol Police at 802-828-2273.

