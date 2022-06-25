TRAFFIC ALERT: US 90E East of MS 63, US 90W at Orange Grove Rd.

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All eastbound lanes of US 90 east of MS 63 are currently blocked following a crash. Westbound lanes of US 90 at Orange Grove Rd. are also blocked.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route if possible. Delays are expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m.

Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

