WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Report: Braxton Moral, 20, becomes youngest lawyer in country

Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University...
Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A 20-year-old man in Kansas continues to add to his impressive resume.

KWCH reports Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.

Moral shared those previous educational accomplishments with KWCH, and he went on to pursue a law degree from Washburn University.

Moral explained how he found out about passing the bar exam in a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where Clarkson introduced him as “America’s youngest lawyer.”

The 20-year-old Braxton reportedly is the only student in Harvard’s history to graduate from the university and high school at the same time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Mississippi is one of 13 states with what’s known as a trigger law. That means with Friday’s...
Here’s how Mississippi’s trigger law works now that SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade
Makhari Seven Gasaway is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He's being...
Man charged with murder in deadly Gulfport shooting
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

Strong and emotional reaction across the country tonight in response to the Supreme Court's...
Nation reacts to SCOTUS abortion decision
Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Emotions run high at the federal courthouse in Gulfport after a monumental decision was made in...
Protesters rally in Gulfport following Supreme Court decision on abortion
Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell met in a debate...
WATCH: Palazzo, Ezell face off in 4th District Congressional Debate