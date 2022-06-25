WLOX Careers
Protesters rally in Gulfport following Supreme Court decision on abortion

Emotions run high at the federal courthouse in Gulfport after a monumental decision was made in Washington.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Supreme Court decision is sending shockwaves from coast to coast.

Those fighting for pro-choice freedoms are forming rallies here on the Gulf Coast with dozens turning out at the federal courthouse in Gulfport to voice their concerns.

It’s a blow foretold by a leaked draft, but still coming as a shock to many who agree to access for safe and legal abortions. Groups like Mississippi Rising Coalition organizing rallies in support.

“I’m really pleased with the turnout,” Lea Campbell with Mississippi Rising Coalition said. “Like I told the folks that showed up, they need to congratulate themselves because it’s a really hard day to take in that decision, process it, and then have the courage to show up at a federal courthouse building and express your rage.”

Pro-choice supporters covered the front of the courthouse with signs. Some covered themselves with paint in a peaceful moment of symbolism and silence.

“What’s happening here is a group of women with a lot of rage and sadness and frustration about the supreme court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Jennifer Crosslin with MS Rising Coalition said.

It’s not just South Mississippi women who are joining hands in solidarity. Men are showing their support as well.

“We came out to help support other women in our lives,” supporter CJ Nickell-Templin said. “A man or a woman or a queer or a straight or gay, you need to come out and you need to be here right now because right now is when it’s important.”

The fight doesn’t stop here in Gulfport.

“We all know that this is a marathon to protect our human rights because there are folks in a power structure who benefit from taking them away,” Campbell said. “This is just another day in America right now and we’re in it for the long haul.”

