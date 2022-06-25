Pascagoula hosting Cal Ripken baseball championships

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - 20 teams from all over the state are in Pascagoula this weekend for the Cal Ripken 7U and 10U State Championships. Five-tool prodigy Sam Gautier is excited to be named an all-star and playing in front of the home crowd.

“It feels better to play on our home field instead of away because I just feel like it gives us more spirit to win,” Gautier said.

Gautier’s teammate, Jeff Crocker, was enjoying the familiar field too, but was still on the fence when it came to fans.

“It’s not that bad,” Crocker said. “The worst they can do is yell at you. And there is a lot of that.”

It’s an opportunity for the Flagship City to showcase its newly built multi-million dollar sports complex.

“We believe we provide a premier playing surface for the kids, and a great fan experience,” said athletic director David Bates. “We love to be able to host and provide a good atmosphere.”

As teams and families come in to play and watch, it also means they’re spending money. Bates considers that a win.

“Anytime you can bring in outside dollars and tourism dollars, it’s a good thing,” he said. Sports tourism is becoming a huge growing market on the Gulf Coast. Not just for baseball, but basketball and football events as well.”

The tournament has created a lot of excitement. Although there will be winners and losers, it all comes down to having fun.

“Just having fun, having teamwork, and playing as hard as we can,” said all-star Kaden Ely.

In two weeks, Pascagoula will host the Cal Ripken Regional Tournament.

