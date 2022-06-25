Blazing hot today. More rain possible on Sunday.

Today brings us more intense heat and humidity. Highs will be near 100 this afternoon, and the heat index will be as high as 112. No surprise, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory. There is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Those of us that get rain will have some relief from the heat. Others of us will stay dry.

Tonight will remain very warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will be possible Sunday morning, and we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Thanks to more rain and cloud cover, the heat won’t be nearly as intense. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday through Friday. It’s going to be hot, but nothing abnormally hot is expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the work week.

In the tropics, there is a low chance for development in the Western Gulf. Development off the coast of Louisiana and Texas will be possible by the middle of the week. If a system develops, it will likely drift westward away from South Mississippi. There is another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a decent chance of developing. It’s currently not a concern for the Gulf Coast.

