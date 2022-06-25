WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Blazing hot today. More rain possible on Sunday.

Blazing hot today. More rain this week could help out with the heat.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today brings us more intense heat and humidity. Highs will be near 100 this afternoon, and the heat index will be as high as 112. No surprise, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory. There is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Those of us that get rain will have some relief from the heat. Others of us will stay dry.

Tonight will remain very warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will be possible Sunday morning, and we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Thanks to more rain and cloud cover, the heat won’t be nearly as intense. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday through Friday. It’s going to be hot, but nothing abnormally hot is expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the work week.

In the tropics, there is a low chance for development in the Western Gulf. Development off the coast of Louisiana and Texas will be possible by the middle of the week. If a system develops, it will likely drift westward away from South Mississippi. There is another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a decent chance of developing. It’s currently not a concern for the Gulf Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty
Mississippi is one of 13 states with what’s known as a trigger law. That means with Friday’s...
Here’s how Mississippi’s trigger law works now that SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade
A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified.
Bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. identified
Makhari Seven Gasaway is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He's being...
Man charged with murder in deadly Gulfport shooting
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Blazing hot today. More rain this week could help out with the heat.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
One more oppressively hot day, relief by Sunday
Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.24.22
More intense heat on Saturday; rain chances go up Sunday