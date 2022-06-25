WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say

Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to rush a child to the hospital while under her care.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a baby who nearly drowned earlier this month in a bathtub has died and his babysitter was arrested.

Arizona’s Family initially reported that Cynthia Gaddy, 49, was charged with child neglect after a 1-year-old baby she was watching had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning in the bathtub on June 16.

The El Mirage Police Department said Gaddy reportedly told police she left two children alone in the bathtub with the water running to attend to a smelly diaper.

According to police, while Gabby was gone, she heard a timer go off in the kitchen for something she was baking. When she returned to the bathroom, she found the tub overflowing and the baby face down in the water.

Officers said the babysitter called 911 and first responders were able to revive the child. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

El Mirage police updated the baby’s condition this week and said the boy died Friday night.

Authorities said their investigation continues and are working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office regarding the case with this week’s updates.

Copyright 2022 Arizona Family’s via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty
Mississippi is one of 13 states with what’s known as a trigger law. That means with Friday’s...
Here’s how Mississippi’s trigger law works now that SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade
A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified.
Bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. identified
Makhari Seven Gasaway is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He's being...
Man charged with murder in deadly Gulfport shooting
Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs

Latest News

According to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, the average daily traffic count in 2019...
Fatal wrecks on Tucker Road in Latimer causes folks to lobby for more streetlights
According to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, the average daily traffic count in 2019...
Fatal wrecks on Tucker Road in Latimer causes folks to lobby for more streetlights
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east