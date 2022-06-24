WATCH LIVE at 7pm: Palazzo, Ezell face off in 4th District Congressional Debate

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The two men seeking the Republican nomination for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District will meet in a debate Friday night in Biloxi.

For one hour, five-term Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell will take questions from WLOX’s veteran news anchor David Elliott. The debate rules and format were ironed by the two campaigns ahead of time.

Each candidate will have two minutes for an opening statement and 90 seconds for closing remarks.

A candidate will be allowed up to 90 seconds to answer a question, and 45 seconds for a rebuttal, if the candidate chooses to do so.

There is a timekeeper, and both candidates can see a clock keeping track of time.

The moderator will enforce the time limit. But in the interest of a lively exchange, there will be room - within reason - for spontaneous interaction. That will remain at the moderator’s discretion.

A coin toss will be held before the debate begins to determine the order of opening and closing statements.

You can watch a livestream of the debate right here starting at 7 p.m. WLOX and WDAM are partnering to broadcast the debate on television and online in an effort to reach voters across the 4th Congressional District. Friday’s broadcast will air on WLOX CBS and WDAM NBC.

A rebroadcast is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. on WLOX ABC. The full debate will also be available to watch afterwards on WLOX.com.

The runoff election will be Tuesday, June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters who cast a ballot in the 4th District Republican Primary can vote in the runoff, as can registered voters who didn’t vote in the primary. Those who voted in the 4th District Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

Check to verify your voter registration here: https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search

If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Remember, voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.