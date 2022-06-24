WLOX Careers
WANTED: Homeless man wanted for aggravated assault in Moss Point

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Investigators are attempting to locate and apprehend Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36, for aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to Mississippi Crime Stoppers, the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on Aster Street near the Helena community in Jackson County.

Robinson was last seen leaving the area, but reportedly may still be in the vicinity.

He is described to be a 5′11″ white male weighing approximately 180 lbs. He has brown hair as well as brown eyes, and is listed as being homeless. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

