Moss Point strategizing to attract more business owners by hosting community events downtown

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Success canopies in Moss Point City Hall full of the city’s favorites, its businesses, and their owners.

The Business After Hours event in Moss Point lets folks network, get exposure and come up with solutions to draw in potential businesses.

Director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation Donna Joseph said she’s pleased to see many people of the community thinking of ways to turn Jackson County around.

“Who is in the room? Businesses, leaders, people in the community that are here because they want to make a difference but then at these events they can learn how,” said Joseph.

Delorise Nettles said she’s lived in Jackson County and currently owns Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee.

She said she’s grateful that the community is strong in shopping local because they’re the majority of her sales.

“If you don’t shop from me then who will? Every person that walks through my building is important because that one person makes a difference in whether I stay open or whether I close,” said Nettles.

Tonight’s event comes as Moss Point struggles to keep officers on duty, and business owners are hopeful the city can employ more police for protection.

Tim Thomas, Vice President of FBO Operations at Southern Sky Aviation, said his business comes with safety issues where officers always jumped to action.

“We’ve had things that happened around the airport that takes them more of a response to get the county sheriffs from the local city. But they’ve been great for us, it’s been a good impact for us. They seem to always respond if there’s a need,” said Thomas.

Until Moss Point finds more hires, Nettles said she’ll continue to do her part to guide Jackson County toward a better path.

“We have to contribute to the community. Because if we contribute to the community then we’ll continue to grow as Jackson County,” said Nettles.

