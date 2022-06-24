Mississippi political leaders react to Supreme Court abortion decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Political leaders throughout Mississippi are sharing their thoughts on states’ new power to ban abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning.

Governor Tate Reeves shared in a press release that he applauds the Justices for their decision, and that he is proud of the role that Mississippi’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which the Supreme Court decided on Friday, played in the overturning of the historic landmark case.

“Mississippi has led the nation to overcome one of the greatest injustices in the history of our country. Our state’s historic case before the United States Supreme Court was the catalyst for overturning Roe v. Wade and has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago,” Governor Reeves said.

He also expressed that he believes Mississippi’s work should not end at the overturning of this case.

“Our state seeks to be pro-life in every sense of the word- supporting mothers and children through policies of compassion and working to ensure that every baby has a forever family that loves them,” Governor Reeves said.

This is a joyous day!



Read my statement on the landmark Mississippi Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/kT2SXyZaze — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 24, 2022

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch expressed that she is grateful for the Court’s decision, as well.

“Today marks a new era in American history- and a great day for the American people.... This decision is a victory not only for women and children, but for the Court itself... I am grateful to the Court for this opportunity and even more grateful to the millions of women and men across our nation who will lead us into this new post-Roe world,” Attorney General Fitch said.

She echoed Governor Reeve’s sentiment in saying that she believes empowering women and promoting life goes far beyond this case.

“We must renew our commitment to weaving a safety net that helps women in challenging circumstances and gives their children life and hope. This is about more than the fundamentals of prenatal vitamins and diapers; it is about helping to connect them to opportunities for education and job training to support their families,” Attorney General Fitch said.

Today marks a new era in American history. Roe v. Wade is finally behind us. This decision is a victory, not only for women and children, but for the Court itself. Now, our work to empower women truly begins. #empowerwomenpromotelife pic.twitter.com/3B3CiIMmTD — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) June 24, 2022

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith also expressed her opinions on the decision.

“By effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, the United States will step away from the notion that aborting a baby must be allowed on-demand and up until the birth. Today, the Dobbs decision stands as an affirmation that states can take actions to protect both the preborn and their mothers,” Senator Hyde-Smith said.

She also reminded the public that the decision does not outlaw abortion, but that she believes it gives the people the chance to elect leaders that will then decide how each state approaches abortion.

“I am so very proud that Mississippi has had a leading role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and I will continue to pray for God’s guidance over the Supreme Court and all policymakers who will now take up the abortion issue across the country,” Senator Hyde-Smith said.

Congressman Steven Palazzo applauded the decision, as well, claiming that the decision is a win for every state and that abortion rights should never have been decided on a federal level.

“This landmark decision made by the Supreme Court is a win for every child that has been cruelly aborted and every child who has yet to be born in this country,” Representative Palazzo said.

