Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a weather phenomenon known as a microburst, extensive damage is being reported near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.

Windows blown out of cars in parking lot at Singing River in Ocean Springs from a likely microburst. Photo by Tommy Clifford II via the @WLOX Weather App. 6.24.22 @NWSNewOrleans #mswx pic.twitter.com/X9Bz740muI — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) June 24, 2022

Reports say the microburst damaged twelve separate cars in addition to one of the hospital’s metal awnings. Four homes and a shoe store near the hospital were also damaged during the event.

According to Ocean Springs Police Department, three wrecks were reported at the time of the microburst.

According to weather.gov, microbursts are localized columns of sinking air within a thunderstorm. Although microbursts aren’t as widely recognized as tornadoes, they can cause comparable or worse damage than tornadoes. Wind speeds can reach as 150 miles per hour in extreme microburst cases.

