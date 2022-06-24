WLOX Careers
Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs

Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.
Several cars were damaged following a microburst near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.(Tommy Clifford II)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a weather phenomenon known as a microburst, extensive damage is being reported near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs.

Reports say the microburst damaged twelve separate cars in addition to one of the hospital’s metal awnings. Four homes and a shoe store near the hospital were also damaged during the event.

According to Ocean Springs Police Department, three wrecks were reported at the time of the microburst.

According to weather.gov, microbursts are localized columns of sinking air within a thunderstorm. Although microbursts aren’t as widely recognized as tornadoes, they can cause comparable or worse damage than tornadoes. Wind speeds can reach as 150 miles per hour in extreme microburst cases.

