K-9 shot, homeless man arrested in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Investigators have apprehended Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36, for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36 (Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

According to Mississippi Crime Stoppers, the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on Aster Street near the Helena community in Jackson County.

Robinson was later encountered by a Pascagoula K-9 handler in a wooded area in Helena. He then allegedly fired in the direction of the handler, striking the K-9. The handler then reportedly returned fire, hitting the suspect. The K-9 has been transported to an emergency veterinarian in Mobile. The suspect was also taken to a nearby hospital.

If you can offer any additional information, contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

This story is currently developing.

