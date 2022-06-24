Juveniles who stole guns from house arrested, deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two juveniles were arrested by Harrison County deputies after stealing multiple guns from a house in Saucier Wednesday, June 22.

Police arrived at the house and were able to view the victim’s security camera footage, which showed two black males breaking into the home and stealing multiple rifles and handguns.

Investigators, along with Mississippi Coast Crime stoppers, were able to identify the burglars. Search warrants were then conducted at their homes, in the 1500 block of Pinewood Court in Gulfport, and the weapons were taken by deputies.

The two suspects were processed at the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center in Biloxi, with no bond, and charged with one count of burglary each. They are currently awaiting court hearings.

