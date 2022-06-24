WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Scorching hot and humid today. High temperatures may again reach near or above 100° in most areas which will be about as hot as yesterday. What is different today is that the dew points will be higher which means it will feel muggier and in turn will feel hotter. So, the heat index today may reach values of 112 to 116 or above and this is why an Excessive Heat Warning has been triggered for the MS Coast today. Pay attention to your body for signs of heat-related illness... especially if you have to work outdoors or workout outdoors. Plan on partly cloudy skies with only a couple of stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

