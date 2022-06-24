WLOX Careers
Cayce Seal’s legacy still alive a year after his death

The Seal family has been treading the waters of emotion, finances and legal matters since the...
The Seal family has been treading the waters of emotion, finances and legal matters since the Bay St. Louis resident died from electric shock while on the job last year.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after his tragic death, the family of Cayce Seal keeps the memory of the fallen electric utility worker alive through tributes, events and #LLC, or Live Like Cayce.

“It’s been incredible the outpouring of love and support people have given us,” said Doug Seal, Cayce’s father.

The Seal family has been treading the waters of emotion, finances and legal matters since the Bay St. Louis resident died from electric shock while on the job last year.

“We didn’t realize how the systems work. After Cayce’s death, we didn’t realize what was going on.”

If you remember back in April, the Occupational Safety and Health Organization, or OSHA, fined Entergy $40, 959 for three serious safety violations as a result of Seal’s death.

Doug Seal adds they haven’t sought legal action against Entergy due to Mississippi’s Workman’s Compensation rules and a specific clause called Intentional Tort.

“Companies cannot be held liable for workers injuries or deaths if they have worker’s compensation insurance,” Seal added. “Basically, you have a one percent chance of filing suit against a company or corporation. The company has to be willfully negligent in telling you to do something that would end your life in order to be held accountable. I think that is something that was brought to light.”

Doug Seal says he’d like to see that changed, not for his family, but for others on the job that could endure a similar incident, like the one Cayce Seal suffered a year ago.

“I would like to go to our State legislature and say ‘hey, companies need to be held accountable.’ To me, that’s what needs to come out of Cayce’s legacy.”

