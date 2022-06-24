Bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. identified

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim’s daughter has identified the man as Brett Wilson Brewer, who was 59 years old and a resident of Latimer.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Tucker Road, north of Interstate 10. First responders pronounced Brewer dead on the scene. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver involved.

If you have any information that could help, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063.

