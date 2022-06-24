WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. identified

A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified.
A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist hit and killed in Latimer on Monday night has been identified.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim’s daughter has identified the man as Brett Wilson Brewer, who was 59 years old and a resident of Latimer.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Tucker Road, north of Interstate 10. First responders pronounced Brewer dead on the scene. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver involved.

If you have any information that could help, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Mississippi is one of 13 states with what’s known as a trigger law. That means with Friday’s...
Here’s how Mississippi’s trigger law works now that SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The Seal family has been treading the waters of emotion, finances and legal matters since the...
Cayce Seal’s legacy still alive a year after his death
Two Gulfport residents arrested on one count of burglary each.
Juveniles who stole guns from house arrested, deputies say
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections