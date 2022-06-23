Workers beat the heat by getting done early

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They say early to bed, early to rise. These days, early to beat the heat is also sound advice for outdoor employees like Grant Norris and Mike Duran with Elite Lawn Care.

They had five jobs planned on one of the hottest days of the year.

🚨FIRST ALERT: For the 1st time in 306 days, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for ALL of Coastal MS. It will go into effect Friday Jun 24 from 10am to 7pm. This means that the heat index will exceed 113° for many parts of South MS. pic.twitter.com/17GD2j5k5E — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) June 23, 2022

Many who make their living outside try to get their work done early.

“I take my time, but I get a lot done. Then I’ll come back and take a break,” Norris said. “It’s been hot. Yesterday was an extremely hot day.”

For more info on handling excessive heat, you can visit ready.gov for tips on staying cool and spotting heat-related illnesses.

