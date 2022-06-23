Workers beat the heat by getting done early
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They say early to bed, early to rise. These days, early to beat the heat is also sound advice for outdoor employees like Grant Norris and Mike Duran with Elite Lawn Care.
They had five jobs planned on one of the hottest days of the year.
Many who make their living outside try to get their work done early.
“I take my time, but I get a lot done. Then I’ll come back and take a break,” Norris said. “It’s been hot. Yesterday was an extremely hot day.”
For more info on handling excessive heat, you can visit ready.gov for tips on staying cool and spotting heat-related illnesses.
