Kate Smith named Gatorade Player of the Year for second time

Kate Smith gets ready to pass in a game against Biloxi
Kate Smith gets ready to pass in a game against Biloxi(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second consecutive year, Gulfport soccer’s Kate Smith was named Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Ole Miss signee scored 36 goals and notched 21 assists this past season, and totaled 124 goals and 69 assists throughout her career at GHS.

Smith had a 3.88 GPA and has been a devoted member of her church youth group, per a release. She is the first two-time winner of the award since Oxford’s Morgan O’Connor (2017, 2019).

