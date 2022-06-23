Kate Smith named Gatorade Player of the Year for second time

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second consecutive year, Gulfport soccer’s Kate Smith was named Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

⚽️ Congratulations to Lady Admiral Kate Smith! For the second consecutive year, Kate has been named the MS Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year. This distinction is based on athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character. Fitting end to a great career. 👊 pic.twitter.com/GtI8TFZBsh — Gulfport Athletics (@ghs_athletics) June 23, 2022

The Ole Miss signee scored 36 goals and notched 21 assists this past season, and totaled 124 goals and 69 assists throughout her career at GHS.

Smith had a 3.88 GPA and has been a devoted member of her church youth group, per a release. She is the first two-time winner of the award since Oxford’s Morgan O’Connor (2017, 2019).

