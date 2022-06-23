WLOX Careers
Former South Mississippi athletes host football mini-camp for youth

Football Camp
Football Camp(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Football mixed with fun was the play-call for coaches and players Wednesday afternoon.

“There was a lot of negative stuff going on in the community, and I felt as if the community needed a spark,” said Ruben Lee II.

That’s one reason Hinds Eagles quarterback Ruben Lee started his own football camp. The Boys & Girls Club in Moss Point and Gautier teamed up with the former Coast prep standout to provide a football mini-camp for youth.

“That’s how I started off at a young age,” Lee added. “They had a camp similar to the camp I’m having. It was every year and I looked forward to going every year. Going, competing, and seeing friends and rivals from my other schools. We’re out there at the camp, going hard. That’s just the environment I want to bring back to the city.”

The hour-long session provided football education and life-skills. A host of former Gulf Coast athletes and students joined Lee in his effort to serve.

“It’s nice to have one of my classmates come back and want to do something special like this for our kids,” said Tougaloo College student Jaiden Joseph. “I feel like we need more members like that in the community.”

“You have to start them young,” added East Central Community College running back Tavion Evans. “Start them early. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Wednesday’s stop was a peek at the quarterback’s “Future Stars Combine” this weekend.

Camp instructor and East Central Community College offensive lineman Breland Curry is using the events this week to pay it forward.

“Mainly just so they can see that they can do the same thing that I am doing,” Curry said. “It’s one of my biggest motivations. If they see me working hard all the time, they will know how to get there. Just being motivation for them and letting them know they can do the same thing that I do.”

Saturday’s combine will be held at Jerry Alexander Stadium in Moss Point. For more information, CLICK HERE.

“Last Chance U” star Wyatt Davis and Green Bay Packers receiver Chris Blair are set to join the team.

