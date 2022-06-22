WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

For much of South MS, this will be the hottest June 22nd in more than a decade. Near-record temperatures and dangerous heat index are likely.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Probably going to see near-record heat in our area today. High temperatures will range from 96° to 103° with a dangerous heat index up to 112° possible. While the last couple of days have provided for a few showers & rain clouds in parts of South MS, today is expected to be less wet. That means there could be more sunshine and less relief from the heat. A scorching heat wave will likely continue tomorrow and Friday too.

