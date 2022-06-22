Tulane head coach Willie Fritz makes stop in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz was in Gulfport Monday night speaking with the Gulfport Gridiron Club.

The Green Wave have a handful of Magnolia State natives, and making a quick trip over the state line is a prime opportunity for Fritz to meet some new faces and perhaps extend some more recruiting branches to the Coast.

“We recruit the heck out of the state of Mississippi and obviously Louisiana, so this is right in our wheelhouse,” he said. “We have a lot of guys, lot of really good players from the state of Mississippi. It’s always good to come over, you never know what kind of connections you can make at these different events.”

Fritz had USM head man Will Hall on his staff in 2019 and 2020, and said Hall is “going to do a great job” in Hattiesburg.

