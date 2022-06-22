WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at I-10W before Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75

Both westbound lanes are blocked following an accident involving two semi-trucks and one other...
Both westbound lanes are blocked following an accident involving two semi-trucks and one other vehicle on I-10 before Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75 at the Alabama and Mississippi state line.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both westbound lanes are blocked following an accident involving two semi-trucks and one other vehicle on I-10 before Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75 at the Alabama and Mississippi state line.

Law enforcement officers are on the scene directing traffic, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible and be cautious when driving during inclement weather. Traffic is expected to be impacted until at least 7 p.m.

Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

