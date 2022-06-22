WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is moving ahead with plans to lay off about 10% of its salaried staff.

But he also said he expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.

In a video Tuesday, he said the company grew a little too fast in some areas, so the layoffs are needed.

But he said a year from now he expects their headcount to be higher than it is now, for both salaried and hourly workers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228)...
Siblings shot, one killed, in overnight Gulfport shooting
Eastbound drivers on I-10 in Jackson County saw delays for hours Tuesday near mile marker 73
I-10 East backed up for hours Tuesday by mail truck fire
A bicyclist was hit and killed in Latimer Monday night. Now, officials need your help...
Officials working to ID bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. Monday night
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
Cities all across the coast are planning their very own celebrations leading up to and on the...
WHERE TO WATCH: 4th of July fireworks on the coast

Latest News

The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass before taking all...
Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand
IRS logo
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood