Scorching heat this week

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The rest of the night is going to be very warm and humid. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s by early Wednesday morning. Get ready for some brutal heat on Wednesday! Temperatures will get into the upper 90s in the afternoon, and the heat index could get around 110! Lots of sunshine is expected, but a stray shower or storm is possible.

Thursday and Friday are going to be blazing hot. Temperatures could reach 100 or even a little higher. The heat index could get as high as 112 through the end of the week. While a few showers and storms are possible, many of us will stay dry. Saturday will be incredibly hot with highs near 100.

Rain chances will increase by Sunday and Monday. Hit or miss showers and storms will be more likely, but it’s still going to be pretty hot. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s early next week.

