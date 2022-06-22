Resort with Sports Illustrated branding planned for D’Iberville development

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We reported a big resort was planned for D’Iberville’s old Galleria site, and now more details are being released.

D’Ibverville City Council has approved a tax break for the developers of a Sports Illustrated branded resort.

It’s projected to be a $400 million investment, with three hotels anchored by a Sports Illustrated resort centered around an 11-acre Crystal Lagoon.

There are plans to include shops, restaurants, interactive events, a beach boardwalk as well as swim and water activities.

We will have more details on this development during our newscasts.

