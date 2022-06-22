WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies just days after regaining custody, police say

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.
The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.(WLBT/Clinton Police Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A mother has been charged in the death of her infant at a Mississippi hotel just days after she regained custody of the child, police say.

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.

Police said officers were called Tuesday morning to the Econo Lodge in Clinton, located about 10 miles west of Jackson. The hotel manager told police that around 10 a.m., he heard Luke screaming from inside a hotel room. Other neighbors also heard the screams and called 911.

Upon arriving, officers found a dead 2-month-old baby inside the room.

According to the hotel manager, five people had been living in the hotel room for a month and a half. The other children living in the hotel room have been placed with their grandmother.

Luke was previously charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7, authorities said. At some point between June 7 and June 21, when the infant died, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services returned the children to her custody.

This case is still under investigation. Police did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228)...
Siblings shot, one killed, in overnight Gulfport shooting
Eastbound drivers on I-10 in Jackson County saw delays for hours Tuesday near mile marker 73
I-10 East backed up for hours Tuesday by mail truck fire
A bicyclist was hit and killed in Latimer Monday night. Now, officials need your help...
Officials working to ID bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. Monday night
Emerald Pines Apartments
Police investigate second homicide at Gulfport apartments in as many months
Dawton Collins was last seen around noon on June 19 in the area of Park Lane.
Missing teenager in Long Beach

Latest News

FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after...
Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot
It’s projected to be a $400 million investment, with three hotels anchored by a Sports...
Resort with Sports Illustrated branding planned for D’Iberville development
Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court to killing four women in North and South Carolina.
Serial killer who preyed on women will spend life in prison: ‘Glad we got him’
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc