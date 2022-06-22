WLOX Careers
Missing teenager in Long Beach

Dawton Collins was last seen around noon on June 19 in the area of Park Lane.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on for a missing teenager in Long Beach. 16-year-old Dawton Collins has been missing since Sunday.

He was last seen around noon on June 19, 2022 in the area of Park Lane, supposedly heading to the Long Beach Town Green. At that time, he was wearing blue jeans and bright red shoes.

If you’ve seen Dawton or have any information that could help investigators find him, call Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

