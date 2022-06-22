Expect heavy Hwy 90 traffic this weekend during Scrapin the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scrapin the Coast is happening this weekend, which means drivers in Biloxi should expect traffic delays on Hwy 90 starting as early as Friday morning, and lasting through Sunday afternoon.

This is the 20th year for the car, truck, and bike show, based inside and outside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. Activities start at 9 a.m. Friday, June 24, and last until awards are presented Sunday at 4 p.m.

Because folks like to show off their wheels, cruising along the beach is always a big part of the fun. But if you’re just trying to get somewhere, all that slow traffic can be a nightmare. So locals not taking part in Scrapin the Coast are encouraged to find alternate routes when possible.

Starting around 3 a.m. Friday, crews will begin staging traffic cones along Hwy 90. If traffic becomes so congested that emergency vehicles can’t respond to service calls, police will move the cones to create an emergency lane and reduce four lanes of traffic to two lanes, one in each direction of Hwy 90.

The special event traffic plan is similar to ones used for Spring Break and Cruisin the Coast crowds. Biloxi Police say the two lane plan hasn’t been implemented in recent years, and is considered a last resort if “venting” doesn’t work to ease congestion.

Police warn drivers to expect Highway 90 to be reduced to 3-5 mph movement at times during the event with the largest expected crowd on Saturday. (City of Biloxi)

