Coast shrimpers facing adversity this summer

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There are always a lot of mitigating factors when it comes to our local shrimping industry. In the past they’ve had to deal with low salinity levels, storms and other issues.

This year, they say the two main factors are high fuel prices and imported shrimp from other countries.

“The shrimp industry is not going to well this year,” said Jeremy Forte of Forte’s Seafood in Pass Christian. “The imports are from India and Ecuador primarily because their countries are heavily subsidized for the industry. The U.S. isn’t, and it’s hard to compete.”

It’s the same deal at the docks in Biloxi. They also have to find other ways to sell their products. They say right now the jumbo shrimp are selling at about $7 a pound.

“Ever since Hurricane Katrina for the seafood industry, it seems like it’s always an uphill battle,” Forte added.

